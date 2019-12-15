“Light Up The Season” Holiday Fundraiser to Benefit Children’s National Hospital

Light Up The Season, the annual community fundraising event benefiting Children’s National Hospital, will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel Washington, D.C. It is co-hosted by the Children’s Health Board and Four Seasons Hotel Washington, D.C.

This event highlights creative collaborations between Children’s National patients and notable area artists. Together, these patient-designer teams create custom holiday trees, mantelpieces, menorahs and dollhouses—all available for purchase—with proceeds directly supporting programs that improve the health and well-being of children across the Washington, D.C. region.

Activities for all ages include holiday arts and crafts, ornament making, musical performances, pop-up shops, photos with Santa, cookie making and visits from Dr. Bear.

The event will include holiday décor by: Allie Mann & Alexandria Hubbard of Case Design/Remodeling, Inc., Claire Niermann & Eleanor Niermann of Niermann Weeks, Erica Burns of Erica Burns Interiors, Jessica Parker Wachtel, Molly Heffner, Kade Sheridan, Mary D'Errico and Megan Milawski of GTM Architects, Laura Fox of Laura Fox Interior Design, Sandra Meyer of Ella Scott Design, Sharon Kleinman of Transitions, Quintece Hill-Mattauszek of Studio Q Designs, Pamela Harvey of Pamela Harvey Interiors, Kathryn Russell of Kathryn Russell Tablescapes, Christopher Boutlier of Christopher Boutlier, Nancy Harper & Cameron Land of Studio Miel, and Zoe Feldman of Zoe Feldman Design.

This year's Light Up The Season Event Planner is Daniela Paoli of Daniela Paoli Productions. Entertainment includes Melina’s Dancing Garden, Metropolitan School of the Arts, Rhythmaya Dance (Bollywood Infusion), Talent Group for Children, and The Georgetown Saxatones Acapella. Pop-up boutiques to-date include Christi Perez Designs jewelry, Melitta cashmere scarves and gloves, Urban Country ornaments, and Whyte House Monograms.

Tickets are $50 per child (ages 16 and under), $85 per adult and $250 for a family of four (package includes two adults and two children 16 and under). Sponsorships range from $500 to $25,000.

For more information, including ticket and sponsorship options, visit, www.childrensnational.org/lightuptheseason or email lightuptheseasondc@gmail.com.

Further details at facebook.com/ChildrensHealthBoard, twitter.com/childhealthbd, instagram.com/childhealthbd and instagram.com/lightuptheseason, #LightUpTheSeasonDC.