“Light Up The Season” Holiday Fundraiser to Benefit Children’s National Hospital

Light Up The Season, the annual community fundraising event benefiting Children’s National Hospital, will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel Washington, D.C.

This event highlights creative collaborations between Children’s National patients and notable area artists. Together, these patient-designer teams create custom holiday trees, mantelpieces, menorahs and dollhouses—all available for purchase—with proceeds directly supporting programs that improve the health and well-being of children across the Washington, D.C. region.

Activities for all ages include holiday arts and crafts, ornament making, musical performances, pop-up shops, photos with Santa, cookie making and visits from Dr. Bear.

The event will include holiday décor by: Allie Mann & Alexandria Hubbard of Case Design/Remodeling, Inc., Claire Niermann & Eleanor Niermann of Niermann Weeks, Erica Burns of Erica Burns Interiors, Jessica Parker Wachtel, Kade Sheridan, Mary D'Errico, Mary Hayes, Molly Heffner and Samantha Klein of GTM Architects, Laura Fox of Laura Fox Interior Design, Sandra Meyer of Ella Scott Design, Sharon Kleinman of Transitions, Quintece Hill-Mattauszek of Studio Q Designs, Pamela Harvey of Pamela Harvey Interiors, Katie Russell of Kathryn Russell Tablescapes, Christopher Boutlier of Christopher Boutlier, Nancy Harper & Cameron Land of Studio Miel, and Zoe Feldman of Zoe Feldman Design.

Artist Stephane Koerwyn will also display and sell art at the event.

This year's Light Up The Season Event Planner is Daniela Paoli of Daniela Paoli Productions. Entertainment includes Levine Suzuki Strings, Melina’s Dancing Garden, Metropolitan School of the Arts, National Theatre “Jersey Boys,” Rhythmaya Dance (Bollywood Infusion), Talent Group for Children, and The Georgetown Saxatones Acapella. Pop-up boutiques to-date include Banner Bees, Christi Perez Designs jewelry, KatherineHelena, Melitta cashmere scarves and gloves, Sterling and Burke, Urban Country, and Whyte House Monograms.

In addition, Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC will sell and donate the proceeds of the December 15th sales of the book, “Fiona at the Four Seasons Washington, DC,” written by their own Director of Public Relations and Media Anina Belle Giannini and illustrated by local artist Elena Fay, to the fundraiser. In-kind sponsors to date include Colonial Parking, District Dabble Lab, Fabrication Events, Georgetown Cupcake, Georgetown Suites Hotel, Mic’s Moving, Royal Popcorn Factory, PSAV, Spin Spun, and Sugar Tables LLC. The 2019 media sponsor is Washingtonian.

Tickets are $50 per child (ages 16 and under), $85 per adult and $250 for a family of four (package includes two adults and two children 16 and under). Sponsorships range from $500 to $25,000.

For more information, including ticket and sponsorship options, visit, www.childrensnational.org/lightuptheseason or email lightuptheseasondc@gmail.com.

Further details at facebook.com/ChildrensHealthBoard, twitter.com/childhealthbd, instagram.com/childhealthbd and instagram.com/lightuptheseason, #LightUpTheSeasonDC.