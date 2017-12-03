"Light Up The Season" Holiday Event to Benefit Children's National in Washington

"LIGHT UP THE SEASON" HOLIDAY EVENT TO BENEFIT CHILDREN'S NATIONAL

Sunday, Dec. 3, 1:00 p.m., Light Up The Season hosts its first annual community fundraising event to benefit Children’s National Health System at the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown, 2800 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW. Designer-decorated holiday trees, mantelpieces, wreaths and a menorah will be on display and available for purchase. Activities for all ages include holiday cookie decorating, ornament making, a visit from Santa and Children’s National Dr. Bear mascot, musical performances and youth entertainers, silent auction, and light fare and libations. In addition, guests will be encouraged to write holiday cards for Children’s National patients. To purchase tickets and for more information visit childrensnational.org/lightuptheseason