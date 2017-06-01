The Arts In The Village Gallery is proud to announce its Featured Artist Exhibit for June: “Light: received, released, refracted, retained”. This show highlights works by copper artist Anne Jordan and photographer James Norman. Their works are a celebration of light and will be on display the entire month of June.

For this exhibit, Anne Jordan has created floral candlesticks, mirrors and fountains, each relating to light in its own way. She has carefully formed the hard copper into delicate looking roses, dogwood flowers and ivy vines. In addition, she has collaborated with lamp work artist Julie Bahun, to create unique candlesticks incorporating beautiful large glass beads.

Photographer James Norman has prepared a collection of prints of some of his favorite landscape images captured in remote locations in Alaska, Iceland and elsewhere. Although lighting is always an important consideration in every photograph, there are times when nature dramatically illuminates a landscape in a way the reveals hidden details or unexpected color.

During the reception on June 17th, from 6-8 pm, Anne will demonstrate some of her techniques, and James will explain some of the techniques he employs in his photography. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet the artists and see that work that goes behind creating the art.