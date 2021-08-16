Lifetime Learning Institute (LLI/NOVA) Welcomes you to Fall Term 2021. Registration begins August 16.

Lifetime Learning Institute (LLI/NOVA) Invites You to Join Us. Our Fall Term begins September 3- Registration begins August 16, 2021.

The Lifetime Learning Institute of Northern Virginia (LLI/NOVA) affiliated with Northern Virginia Community College’s Annandale Campus invites you to be part of its exciting fall term 2021 and to participate in our other activities, including monthly forums, day trips, classes, and social activities. Fall term is from Sep. 3 – Dec 13, 2021, but your dues ($110) provide unlimited access to all activities for a full year.

LLI/NOVA is a non profit, member-run organization dedicated to providing continuing educational opportunities to older adults, age 50+. Join LLI/NOVA and register online at our website.