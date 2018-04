A grape vine is a beautiful work of mother nature, adapting to a variety of environments to produce fruit of an extraordinary nature. This class will spend some time exploring the intricacies of this plant and how viticulturists harness its natural energy to produce quality fruit year after year.

Instructor: James F. Koennicke – Breaux Vineyards

Pricing of reservations: $50.00 per person / $45.00 per club member