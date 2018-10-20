Library of Virginia Literary Awards Celebration

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

The Library of Virginia Literary Awards Celebration features keynote speaker Susan Orlean, whose latest work, "The Library Book," will be published on October 16, 2018. Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani will again serve as host for this event. Tickets include a cocktail reception with the authors, seated dinner, presentation, and open bar. For tickets or more information, call 804.692.3900 or go to www.lva.virginia.gov/public/litawards.

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-692-3900
