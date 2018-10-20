The Library of Virginia Literary Awards Celebration features keynote speaker Susan Orlean, whose latest work, "The Library Book," will be published on October 16, 2018. Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani will again serve as host for this event. Tickets include a cocktail reception with the authors, seated dinner, presentation, and open bar. For tickets or more information, call 804.692.3900 or go to www.lva.virginia.gov/public/litawards.