The Library of Virginia Literary Awards Celebration features keynote speaker Susan Orlean, whose latest work, "The Library Book," will be published on October 16, 2018. Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani will again serve as host for this event. Tickets include a cocktail reception with the authors, seated dinner, presentation, and open bar. For tickets or more information, call 804.692.3900 or go to www.lva.virginia.gov/public/litawards.
Library of Virginia Literary Awards Celebration
Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Art & Exhibitions, Parties & Clubs
Oct 10, 2018
