Liberty University Graduate School Preview Day

Consider attending Graduate School Preview Day to explore the graduate school options available to you at Liberty University.

You are invited to visit our beautiful, ever-growing, campus in Lynchburg, Virginia. You will have a chance to:

-Explore the campus during a tour tailored specifically to graduate students

-Check out the Jerry Falwell Library, one of the nation’s most innovative academic libraries

-Engage with current Liberty University graduate students and learn what life is like on campus

-Learn about the admission and financial aid processes

-Connect with faculty and staff from your graduate program of interest

To join us for an exciting day at Liberty University, pick one of the following dates and register to attend, or contact the Visitors Center at (434) 582-2064.

If you have any additional questions you can email residentgraduate@liberty.edu.

Sample Itinerary: (Subject to change)

10:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. Check-In at the Hancock Welcome Center

10:15 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. Welcome by Dr. Douglas Mann, Vice Provost For Graduate Education & Dean of the Graduate School

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. Campus Tour

11:45 p.m. - 12:35 p.m. Lunch (Video, Keynote Speaker, & Admissions Presentation)

12:40 p.m. - 1:40 p.m. Program Open House

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Resident Graduate Admissions and Financial Aid Available