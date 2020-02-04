Leyla McCalla

Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. / Trained a classical cellist, Leyla McCalla is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has always drawn inspiration from history, and the music and stories of her ancestors. As a member of the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, she explored the realities of the African American experience, while inspiring a greater appreciation of the history and role of the African American string band genre. McCalla has now found her voice as a solo artist, and with her third and most recent album, “Capitalist Blues,” she largely puts her cello aside to tackle some of the most complex and challenging social issues of our time. Visit www.conservatoryperforms.org for more information.

Tickets are $28 for adults, $26 for senior citizens and $12 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to www.conservatoryperforms.org.The box office is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before this performance at the venue. Shenandoah University faculty and staff are eligible for complimentary or discounted tickets for most performances, pending availability. Free “rush” tickets are available to SU students two hours prior to this performance.