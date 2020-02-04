Trained a classical cellist, Leyla McCalla is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has always drawn inspiration from history, and the music and stories of her ancestors. As a member of the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, she explored the realities of the African American experience, while inspiring a greater appreciation of the history and role of the African American string band genre. McCalla has now found her voice as a solo artist, and with her third and most recent album, “Capitalist Blues,” she largely puts her cello aside to tackle some of the most complex and challenging social issues of our time.