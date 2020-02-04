Trained a classical cellist, Leyla McCalla is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has always drawn inspiration from history, and the music and stories of her ancestors. As a member of the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, she explored the realities of the African American experience, while inspiring a greater appreciation of the history and role of the African American string band genre. McCalla has now found her voice as a solo artist, and with her third and most recent album, “Capitalist Blues,” she largely puts her cello aside to tackle some of the most complex and challenging social issues of our time.
Leyla McCalla
Bright Box Theater 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, Virginia 22601
Bright Box Theater 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, Virginia 22601 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more