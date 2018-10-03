Leukemia and Lymphoma - Europe and the USA Linking Knowledge and Practice is organized by Jonathan Wood and Associates (JWA) and will be held during Oct 03 - 05, 2018 at Valamar Lacroma Dubrovnik Hotel, Dubrovnik, Croatia. Will share knowledge on Acute Lymphocytic Leukemias, Acute Myeloid Leukemias, Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Myelodysplactic Syndromes, Chronic Myeloid Leukemias, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemias, Multiple Myeloma.
Leukemia Conferences in Croatia, Europe | Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Conference Croatia 2018 | International Conference on Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Hematologic Oncology 2018 | T-Cell Lymphoma Conference | eMedEvents
Valamar Lacroma Dubrovnik Hotel Ulica Iva Dulcica 34 , Dubrovnik, Dubrovačko-Neretvanska Županija 20000, Croatia
Valamar Lacroma Dubrovnik Hotel Ulica Iva Dulcica 34 , Dubrovnik, Dubrovačko-Neretvanska Županija 20000, Croatia View Map
Health & Wellness
Most Popular
Summer Music Festivals
The ultimate guide for 2018. more
Virginia Distillery Co.
A story of courage and conviction. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more