Letters from the Front: Voices of World War II

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Join Virginia War Memorial Education Director Jim Triesler as he shares the words and experiences of those serving overseas during World War II. They focused on the mission, while missing loved ones at home. This program will include the voices of both the Allies and the Axis. Tune in for a look at the human experience of serving during World War II.

