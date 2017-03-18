Let My People Go-Choral Concert

Contemporary composer Robert Ray is a champion of music that celebrates the African American heritage. His Gospel Mass, in addition to the music of Moses Hogan, Rollo Dilworth, and Rosephanye Powell, among others, shapes our African American experience concert, "Let My People Go." The mission of One Voice Chorus Richmond (OVC) - promoting racial reconciliation and harmony - remains relevant and we dedicate this concert to our continued effort to singing the "beauty and power of diversity." Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance from chorus members or a donation can be made at the door.