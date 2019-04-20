Leslie Jones

Attucks Theatre 1010 Church St, Virginia 23510

You’ve seen this hilarious comedian and actress on “Saturday Night Live”—now see her live on stage at the historic Attucks Theatre as part of the Attucks at 100 celebration! Leslie Jones has been a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” for three seasons; her work on that iconic show has garnered her an Emmy Award nomination and inclusion on the Time 100 list. Leslie has covered the summer and winter Olympics for NBC and was the host of The 2017 BET Awards. She is currently recording one of the lead roles in the animated film Angry Birds 2 for Sony Pictures; she also starred in Paul Feig’s reboot of Ghostbusters, alongside Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon. Tickets are extremely limited; order now!

