Les Yeux du Monde presents Jessie Coles: New Still Life Paintings

Les Yeux du Monde is pleased to present

Jessie Coles: New Still Life Paintings

5 May – 3 June 2018

Opening Saturday, 5 May, 5 - 7 p.m.

Jessie Coles will exhibit her latest still life paintings at Les Yeux du Monde from May 5 through June 3, 2018. Coles is a graduate in Studio Art from the University of Virginia and is well known for her luscious and dynamic still life paintings in oil and in acrylic. Ironically, her “still life” painting are anything but “still.” She says “energy and movement” are the real subjects of her art. It is the interconnections amongst objects—the spaces between them—that become charged as she paints, observes and re-paints. She writes, “The resulting paintings are more expressive than accurate, less about a moment glimpsed than about a duration of time and a multiplicity of observations.” Coles, has received many awards for her art from distinguished jurors and is in many private and public collections.

There will be an Opening Reception with the Artist on Saturday, 5 May from 5 - 7 p.m. and the show will run through Sunday, June 3. There will also be a Lunch with the Artist on Wednesday, May 16 from noon to one (Reservations are required, $15). For more information, visit our website, LYDM.co or call 434-973-5566.