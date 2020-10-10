Les Yeux du Monde Presents: "Anne Slaughter: Contrasts"

Les Yeux du Monde is honored to present Anne Slaughter’s exhibition, Contrasts from Saturday, October 10 through Sunday, November 12, 2020. Although the artist has been developing this body of work since her last show at LYDM in 2014, it is uncanny how particularly pertinent the work is at this moment in time, tackling such major issues such as human migration, climate change and injustice and inequality or what she calls “humans’ inhumanity towards other human beings.”

Two of the works, The Wanderers and Broken are powerful evocations of what Slaughter describes as “millions of people who are suffering from wars, violence, poverty, hunger, displacements, and political policies indifferent to their plight.”. The Wanderers, a massive 54 x 104” acrylic on canvas depicts a long winding mass of people, young and old, presented in sparse detail in movement for as far as the eye can see in tonal grays, charcoals and blacks, bringing to mind the momentous migrations that are happening all over the world right now and the inhospitable treatment of these populations. PF called attention to this “refugee crisis of a magnitude not seen since the Second World War” when speaking to Congress in 2015 and a recent NYTimes Magaziefocused on the migrations as a result of climate change not just political and economic crises. Slaughter knows this theme personally as a migrant at age 6 making it out of Belgium with her mother in the middle of the night just before the Nazis gained total control. She sees the continuity and escalation of the problem and this is expressed in a timeless manner in this work and in Broken, which zeroes in on figures cloaked and floating in a nondescript cold place, some alone, some huddled together, all suggesting homelessness and hunger. Slaughter’s treatment of these themes, with her limited palette (reminiscent of the world’s greatest protest artwork, Picasso’s Guernica) and suppression of detail, results in works that re not “easy” narrative but are instead timeless and searing universal timeless evocations of the themes of inequality and injustice.

These figurative works are contrasted with sublime sparse powerful landscapes, Desert and Night. She writes of her goal to show “the beauty of nature in as simple terms as I could paint it without being abstract.” These landscapes also contrast with each other—one is searing and strong midday light and the other darkness of night. Solitude, a sole figure staring out into the empty and infinite sea, and Hope, two figures white and black embracing, round out the main part of her installation, again contrasting and yet uniting figure and landscape, white and black, in hoped for unity and peaceful and positive coexistence. Her elimination of extraneous detail in these works, and her much worked surfaces that bring to mind ancient frescoes or time worn stone and walls lend greater solemnity and universal timeless expression to these paintings.

In the back gallery, Slaughter presents another contrasting but related body of work, Variations on the theme of water. She depicts sunrise, a storm on the water and atmospheric currents of moving water, extracting the essentials and thus revealing the timeless and sublime in the movements she paints.

Anne Slaughter was born in 1934 in Brussels, Belgium. She experienced the pain of displacement due to “man’s inhumanity towards their fellow humans” when she fled her native country when the Nazis invaded in 1940. She has shown her work nationally and internationally and is in public and private collections both in this country and abroad.

There will be an opening celebration on Saturday, October 10 from 2 – 5 p.m. with timed entry into the gallery. Please call 434-882-2620 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com to reserve a time to see the show. An online catalog of the show and more information will be available at LYDM.co. The gallery will be open by appointment throughout the exhibition’s run.