Les Violons du Roy: "Handel/Glass Vocal Program"

Jonathan Cohen, music director

Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor

This vocal music concert contrasts Handel’s exquisite baroque music and electrifying vocal works by Philip Glass. The performance features the 15-member Les Violons du Roy and countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo. Taking its name from the renowned string orchestra of the court of the French kings, Les Violons du Roy specializes in the vast repertoire of music for chamber orchestra, performed in the stylistic manner most appropriate to each era. Costanzo began performing professionally at the age of 11 and has appeared since in opera, concert, recital, film, and on Broadway. According to Quebec City newspaper "Le Soleil," “Costanzo and the Violons du Roy have offered a unique, refined, and explosive concert…. Their sublime interpretation of Handel’s music and galvanizing works of Philip Glass gave us a tingling in the chest. We felt them resonate long after we left the concert hall.”