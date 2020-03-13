Les Sylphides and More

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

March 13-14, 7:30 pm

March 15, 3:00 pm

Manassas Ballet Theatre starts 2020 with Les Sylphides, a ballet blanc widely thought of as the first ballet to be created simply about mood and without a storyline. The program will also include new contemporary works, all accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra.

MBT offers discounts for: Active and Retired Military; employees of PWC, City of Manassas, Federal government and major Corporate Sponsors; Scouts and groups of 10+. Please contact MBT at 703-257-1811 or at info@manassasballet.org for more information.

On our opening night, Friday show, active duty military, veterans and first responders are invited to attend at no charge, with accompanying tickets offered at 25% off. On the Hylton website use promo code SERVICE to access this special offer.

https://manassasballet.org/season/lessylphidesandmore/

