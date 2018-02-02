Muscular men wearing tutus and dancing en pointe with flawless technique? It must be the worldwide dance phenomenon, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. The world’s foremost all-male comic ballet company, affectionately known as the “Trocks,” performs a full range of ballet and modern dance repertoire in faithful renditions as you’ve never seen it before. Portraying both male and female roles, these highly trained dancers are delightfully earnest in their efforts, complete with the humor of intentional foibles and accidents that keep audiences rolling in the aisles. This company was founded in New York in 1974 by a small group of ballet enthusiasts as a playful parody of traditional ballet. They immediately attracted the attention of the press and the Trocks were off and pirouetting. Whether this is your first time at a dance performance or your 1000th time, you will be delighted and entertained.