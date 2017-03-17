Leland Grant & Hailey Steele – The LiNE in Concert

The LiNE is comprised of Virginia Beach’s Leland Grant and South Dakota native Hailey Steele. Their music has the harmonic influences of The Beatles and Simon and Garfunkel, vocal influences of Don Henley and Sheryl Crow, and the keep-them-guessing lyrics and almost tangible tension of Fleetwood Mac. They have appeared together on season 2 of NBC’s The Voice, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and more. Leland has written and produced multiple top 40 songs while working with talent like Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus. Hailey has written songs for artists like Raelynn (Boyfriend) and Kalie Shorr (Fight Like A Girl) and been a part of CMT’s Artist Discovery Program. Tickets available at henricolive.com. Information: henricotheatre@henrico.us