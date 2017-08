Manassas Ballet Theatre and the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra will send a chill up your spine just in time for Halloween with The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, featuring all-original choreography and an international cast of dancers. Staying true to the original tale starring Ichabod Crane, the pursuit of Katrina’s heart and fortune unleashes a haunting legend that plays across the stage to a tragic end.

OCT 20, 2017, 7:30PM

OCT 21, 2017, 7:30PM

OCT 22, 2017, 3:00PM

$65, 55, 45, 35