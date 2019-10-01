Sleepy Hollow, a village haunted by the legendary Headless Horseman, has a new schoolmaster—the somewhat hapless and extremely superstitious Ichabod Crane. When Ichabod tries to win the hand of the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel, he makes an enemy of her former suitor, the brawny Brom Bones. Brom vows revenge and, one dark and spooky night, Ichabod finds himself in for the ride of his life!
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Barter Theatre 127 East Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia 24210
Barter Theatre 127 East Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia 24210
Theater & Dance
