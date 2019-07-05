Please join us for the Left of Center Art Space Preview Event on Friday, July 5, 5pm to 9pm during Art by Night and Saturday, July 6 from 11am to 4 pm. Left of Center Studio and Gallery, formerly The Aurora Artisans, is moving to the Woolworth Building, at 24 Campbell SW, Roanoke Downtown in the Fall 2019. Come see us and hear more about our plans for our new space, including art exhibits, art classes, artist studios and more. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram for more information.

The show features artists working in a variety of forms including fine art, painting, pottery and fiber art. Join us for music and light refreshments.

Member artists include: Susan Egbert, Meridith Entingh, Micki Overcast-Kallum, Patti Kapral, Susanne Sellars, Kelly Smith-Price and Nancy Stellhorn.

The event is free and families are welcome!