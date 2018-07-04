Join us on July 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for our annual Lees and Independence Family Fun Festival! FREE to the public. Come and celebrate the 4th of July at the home of the only brothers who signed the Declaration of Independence.

We will be having a wide range of family-friendly activities in front of the Great House including geocaching activities, fun and educational history tents featuring colonial games, a sign your own Declaration of Independence activity, and a scavenger hunt for kids! Scavenger hunts are a fun and engaging way to have children actively explore the history of Stratford Hall; kids will receive a prize in the Gift Shop for completing the hunt.

Take a free self-guided tour of the Great House, explore the beach and identify fossils with the help of the complimentary fossil identification sheets, or take a ride on Teakle’s barrel-train ride (fun for both children and adults!).

Enjoy food and drink provided by local restaurant Two Fish Bistro & Tackle while listening to the colonial music of Colonial Fare. Cap off the day with ice cream from B-radd and Honey Ice Cream Truck.

And don’t miss meeting Jamie Borek, author of multiple children’s books, who will in costume and selling autographed copies of her books