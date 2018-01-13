You are invited to the annual birthday party for the Lees at Stratford Hall. This family-fun event includes self-guided tours of Stratford’s historic Great House, the “Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania Historical Interpreters,” a scavenger hunt for kids, Wrights Delight BBQ, and the live 19th Century music of Doug Marshall and Company. In keeping with tradition, guests can top off the celebration with a slice of birthday cake! This event is free to the public.
The Lees: A Birthday Celebration
Stratford Hall 483 Great House Road, Virginia 22558
Stratford Hall 483 Great House Road, Virginia 22558 View Map
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
Most Popular
Snow Country
A journey through Japan reveals a country where modern and ancient create a haunting harmony. more
Search and Rescue
At first, it seemed clear who needed whom the most. more
To Have and To Host
Get ready for the holiday season with 5 of our editors' picks for favorite hostess gifts. more