Lee Henke: Live at Courthouse Creek Cider

Join us as we welcome Lee Henke to our Scott's Addition tasting room for an intimate show Friday, April 12 between 7:00-9:00.

Always on the road, Lee Henke works tirelessly at his craft.

A midwestern singer-songwriter who is sincerely

dedicated to quality and simplicity. With a demand for

constant progress, he delivers well-constructed songs

with a even blend of contour and grit.

He is set to release his debut full-length

album May 2019 entitled, “Captain Of The Ship.”

Recorded and produced in Nashville with Gena Johnson of

RCA Studios. “Captain Of The Ship” is chalk full of honest

songs about love, change and endurance, and will be followed with nationwide release tour in support of this new

album.