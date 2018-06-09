The late spring splendor of Lee Hall Mansion’s beautiful grounds provides the setting for the Annual Summer Celebration Wine Festival. The finest vintages from some of Virginia’s best wineries combine with live music, food, and wine-related craft vendors to make this event one of the Peninsula’s most popular. Tickets are $20.00 in advance at select retailers and online and $25.00 at the gate. A $10.00 non-tasting ticket is available at select retailers and at the gate. Proceeds benefit the Virginia War Museum, Endview Plantation and Lee Hall Mansion. A complete list of participating wineries and vendors and advance ticket information can be found at www.leehall.org. No pets are allowed on Festival grounds and IDs are checked at the gate.
Lee Hall Mansion Summer Celebration Wine Festival
Lee Hall Mansion 163 Yorktown Road, Newport News, Virginia 23603
