Lee Family Birthday Commemoration

Join us on Saturday, January 19, 2019 for our annual birthday celebration for the Lees at Stratford Hall! Free admission!

This family-fun event includes self-guided tours of Stratford’s historic Great House, the “Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania Historical Interpreters,” a scavenger hunt for kids, and the live 19th Century music of Doug Marshall and Company. In keeping with tradition, guests can top off the celebration with a slice of birthday cake!

For more information please contact Jon Bachman at jbachman@stratfordhall.org or 804-493-1972.