Lee Family Birthday Celebration

Stratford Hall 483 Great House Road, Virginia 22558

Please join us on Saturday, January 18, 2020 beginning at 10 am for Stratford Hall’s annual birthday celebration of the Lees of Virginia!

This fun-filled event includes live music by Colonial Faire in the Great Hall, a scavenger hunt for children, the “Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania Historical Interpreters,” opportunities to explore the Great House and Stratford grounds through self-guided tours, and more. In keeping with tradition, guests are welcome to enjoy a slice of birthday cake in celebration!

FREE TO THE PUBLIC.

Pre-registration not required.

Stratford Hall 483 Great House Road, Virginia 22558 View Map
