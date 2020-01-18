Lee Family Birthday Celebration

Please join us on Saturday, January 18, 2020 beginning at 10 am for Stratford Hall’s annual birthday celebration of the Lees of Virginia!

This fun-filled event includes live music by Colonial Faire in the Great Hall, a scavenger hunt for children, the “Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania Historical Interpreters,” opportunities to explore the Great House and Stratford grounds through self-guided tours, and more. In keeping with tradition, guests are welcome to enjoy a slice of birthday cake in celebration!

FREE TO THE PUBLIC.

Pre-registration not required.