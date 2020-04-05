LECTURE: “PICTURING PUERTO RICO UNDER THE AMERICAN FLAG: THE DOCUMENTARY VISION OF EDWIN AND LOUISE ROSSKAM”

The Third Annual Sandra S. Whitehead Lecture by Laura Katzman, Ph.D, Professor of Art History at James Madison University.

This talk examines an important yet neglected chapter in the history of 20th-century documentary practice in the United States. It focuses on a post-World War II photographic project set up by the Office of Information for Puerto Rico – an island government agency led by progressive norteamericanos, Edwin and Louise Rosskam. The Rosskams transported a New Deal idiom of recording social and economic conditions in American states to an impoverished U.S. territory that had been a Spanish colony for 400 years before America’s seizure of the island in the Spanish-American War. Informed by the now-legendary Farm Security Administration photographic project, the photographers documented Puerto Rico’s monumental shift from an agricultural to an industrial economy at a watershed moment in its history, when the increasingly powerful Popular Democratic Party sought both political autonomy and economic safeguards from the United States.

The Sandra S. Whitehead Memorial Lecture series was established and supported by the Honorable Paul Whitehead, Jr. in memory of his wife, to highlight works from the Collection.