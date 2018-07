MOCA Members FREE, Non-members $5

A former professor at Old Dominion University, Dr. Linda McGreevy has a reputation for an engaging lecture style popular with both beginners and seasoned art historians. She displays a knack for deep insight presented in a manner that is both accessible and entertaining. Inspired by Inka Essenhigh: A Fine Line, Dr. McGreevy will focus her keen eye on contemporary painting exploring “what’s new and what’s not”.