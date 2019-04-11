Learning to Argue: Enraged Ambush, Polite Speak, or Civil Discourse for Gen Z?

A panel discussion brought to you by BASIS Independent McLean and St. John's College. This event is open to the public.

Spirited discussion is not only possible, but critical in our divided nation. Join us for a conversation about civil discourse in the 21st century, especially for Generation Z. We must teach and cultivate civil discourse in high school and college-aged students so they are equipped to disagree agreeably. Hear opening remarks from Pano Kanelos, President of St. John’s College in Annapolis, followed by a panel discussion and questions from the audience. Moderated by Ian Lindquist, Executive Director of the Public Interest Fellowship, the panel will include Debra Mashek, Executive Director of Heterodox Academy; Robert A. George, member of the New York Daily News Editorial Board; and Peter Bezanson, CEO of BASIS.ed. Civil discourse has never been more important.

