Learn to Row -- FREE!

Lake Ridge Park Oxford Boathouse 12380 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge, Virginia 22192

FREE Learn to Row events! Rowing offers fun and total fitness! Come learn what Prince William Rowing Club has to offer for both junior and masters/adult rowers (ages 12-90+). You will also learn rowing terms, the basic rowing stroke, get a tour of the boathouse, and have a chance to row in one of our boats! This is an open-house style event, no need to register. Come join us on April 2, April 23, or May 7, 1-3 pm.

Lake Ridge Park Oxford Boathouse 12380 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge, Virginia 22192

