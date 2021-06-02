Learn About Award-Winning Philately Exhibitions…From the Curator!

June Forum.

Lifetime Learning Institute (LLI/NOVA) invites you to join them for a rare opportunity to learn “the stories behind the stamps” along with the rich long- term history of the Smithsonian’s museum collection and philately.

Daniel A.Piazza is the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum’s Chief Curator of Philately. He is responsable for exhibitions, research, and acquisitions related to the museum’s collection of six million postage stamps and postal artifacts. These objects form one of the largest philatelic and postal collections in the world and the second largest collection at the Smithsonian Institution. All are welcome but must register before May 31 at noon.