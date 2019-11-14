The League of Wives

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Author Heath Lee presents her book, The League of Wives: The Untold Story of the Women Who Took on the U.S. Government to Bring Their Husbands Home from Vietnam. Richmond’s own Phyllis Galanti was an integral part of these “League of Wives” who fought to get her husband, Paul Galanti, and all of the nation’s POWs home. “Now add to that list of forgotten heroines the indomitable wives of pilots shot down and captured in North Vietnam, who fought the governments of both the United States and North Vietnam to secure their husbands’ safe return. Dramatically told by Heath Hardage Lee, “The League of Wives” reveals a story as exhilarating and inspiring as its predecessors.” - Elaine Showalter, Washington Post (May 3, 2019)

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
