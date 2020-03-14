Leading Ladies Tour: The Lee Women of Stratford Hall

Join us Saturday, March 14 for a special event in honor of Women’s History Month, Leading Ladies Tour: The Material Culture of the Lee Women of Stratford Hall!

Experience the Leading Ladies Tour during an in-depth private tour experience given by Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz, Director of Programming, Education & Visitor Engagement. Event will begin with a welcome lecture, followed by a behind-the-scenes artifact exhibit, concluding with a walking tour through the lens of several generations of Lee women who lived at Stratford Hall.

We will be offering two private tours: 10am and 1pm. Light lunch and refreshments will be provided from 12pm-1pm. Registration now open!

Questions? Email contact@stratfordhall.org.