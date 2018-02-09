Leadership Fairfax Information Session

Reston Association 12001 Sunrise Valley Drive, Reston, Virginia 20191

Are you ready to take the next step in your professional and personal leadership development?

Leadership Fairfax is a nonprofit organization that inspires, develops, engages and connects leaders across sectors and experience to impact issues facing Fairfax County and the region.

We offer three community and professional leadership programs: Leadership Fairfax Institute (LFI), Emerging Leaders Institute (ELI), and Lifetime Leaders Program (LLP). Our 1,800+ alumni are proven leaders in the business, government, and nonprofit sectors of Northern Virginia.

We are now accepting applications for the classes of 2018-2019. The best way to learn more about us is to attend an upcoming Information Session: https://leadershipfairfax.org/Information-Sessions. These sessions are free of charge but please register on our website so that we know you will join us.

Business & Career, Education & Learning
703-752-7555
