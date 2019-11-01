Leader of the Pack: The Ellie Greenwich Musical

Music and Lyrics by Ellie Greenwich and friends

Liner notes by Anne Beatts

Additional material by Jack Heifner

Based on an original concept by Melanie Mintz

​Produced through special arrangements with Samuel French Inc.

Directed by Alissa Romano

​Producing Director - Ron Smith

This hit Broadway musical retrospective celebrates the life and times of singer and 60’s hit songs songwriter Ellie Greenwich, whose doo-wop sounds skyrocketed to the top of the 60s charts. The story of Ellie’s rise to fame and fortune is punctuated with the virtual hit parade of her music.

​there will be a live rock pit band in this show. Songs in this show will be....

“Be My Baby” “Wait til My Bobby Gets Home” “A.. My Name Is Ellie” “Jivette Boogie Beat” “Why Do Lovers Break Each Other’s Hearts?” “Today I Met The Boy I’m Gonna Marry” “I Wanna Love Him So Bad” “Do Wah Diddy” “And Then He Kissed Me “ Hanky Panky” “Not Too Young To Get Married” “Chapel Of Love” “Baby I Love You” “Leader Of The Pack” “The Look Of Love” “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” “I Can Hear Music” “Rock Of Rages” “Da Doo Ron Ron” “What A Guy” “River Deep Mountain High” “We’re Gonna Make It After All”

Show dates are Friday November 1 at 7:00 PM Saturday November 2 at 7:00 PM Sunday November 3 at 3:00 PM and Friday November 8 at 7:00 PM Saturday November 9 at 7:00 PM Sunday November 10 at 3:00 PM

Performances Address is J. Frank Hillyard Middle School Auditorium 226 Hawks Hill Drive Broadway, Virginia 22815

Tickets are $15 Adults and $13 for Students/Seniors​​

Students refers to all youth through High School & College Students with a current College ID

Seniors refers to anyone age 65 or older

Online ticket sales close one hour prior to curtain.​

Strobe lights and a fog machine will be used during this production.