LBGTQ Wedding Show

Q Weddings is here to help our community plan the perfect day. We've gathered a talented cadre of wedding industry experts who've got you covered in all aspects of everything wedding-related—from where to stage the ceremony and what to wear while gliding down the aisle to the benefits of bringing on a wedding planner for assistance and how to begin planning your lives together as a married couple.

You have your whole lives ahead of you. Your wedding day is just the first step of the rest of your lives together. You're about to embark upon a long, exciting journey together. Q Weddings is here to help with that first step!

By reaching out to the businesses found at Q Weddings, rest assured that you and your partner will be embraced by businesses who are not only sensitive to, but are wholeheartedly enthusiastic about meeting your LGBTQ-specific needs.