The Lawrence Olds Band

Fri, November 3, 2017

Doors: 6:00 pm / Show: 8:00 pm

$10

For The Past 20 Years, Lawrence Olds Has Performed Regularly From New York City To Key West, Florida, Entertaining Diverse Audiences With His Rich Vocals And Warm Personality. He Leads A Number Of Bands Including The Lawrence Olds Band And The Lawrence Olds Jazz Trio. He Currently Resides In Richmond, VA Where He Performs Regularly With The Areas Finest Musicians. He Has Been Featured At The Richmond Jazz Festival, TV 6 Morning Show, And The Virginia Museum Of Fine Arts.