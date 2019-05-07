Laughter Yoga at the Market

Join us every Tuesday morning in the 17th Street Market for Laughter Yoga sessions, hosted by the RVA Laugh Club! Classes will run from 6 to 7 AM, every Tuesday from May through September.

Classes are free and open to all. Rain or shine - umbrellas welcome. Beginners welcome and encouraged to attend!

About Laughter Yoga:

Started in 1995 by a medical doctor in India, Laughter Yoga is based on the belief that voluntary laughter provides the same benefits as spontaneous laughter. Scientific studies even show that 10 minutes of laughter is the equivalent of 30 minutes on a rowing machine. Combining laughter exercises with deep breathing, laughter yoga is a positive way to start your morning and will help you lead a more joyful and stress-free day. Open to all ages and abilities, no prior yoga experience, special clothing or equipment is necessary. Come in jeans, t-shirts or in work clothes. You’ll leave feeling younger, healthier and happier!

About the Instructor:

Slash Coleman, MAed & Certified Laughter Yoga Leader, (best known as the best-selling author of “The Bohemian Love Dairies” and the writer behind dozens of off-beat storytelling shows which have been featured on stages internationally and on TV) is the founder of RVA Laugh Club, a weekly laughter club dedicated to creating healthier and happier lives in Virginia. Since 2017, he’s provided laughter yoga programs at: ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, Parham Doctor's Hospital, Richmond VA Medical Center and dozens of elementary schools and YMCA’s. He currently splits his time between writing, leading laughter yoga sessions and working in his family’s business, Tinkers, as both an upholsterer and art conservator.

You can learn more at www.rvalaughclub.com