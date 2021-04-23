Latin Jazz

Date: April 23, 2021

Show time: 7pm

In-person seating $15 or streaming LIVE on YouTube!

Together On Stage @ The Center

Starting on Jan. 29, 2020, every other Friday Night at 7 PM we will feature LIVE- stream performances by local artists from the Center’s Birdsong Theater stage to the Suffolk Center’s YouTube page.

We are now offering a live/virtual hybrid format to these shows to include a small live audience while live-streaming to Facebook. In-person seating is now available and limited to 100 people, with plenty of room to social distance in the 530 seat Birdsong Theater.

Together on Stage tickets are $15 / performance.

It was the summer of 2007 when Ernesto Laboy, Jordan Ponzi, and Eric Musselwhite first expressed their desire to do something special - something missing from the local scene. That vision to create an instrumental Latin jazz ensemble quickly became The Latin Jazz Conspiracy; Promoting and exploring rich traditions in Jazz, pop, and Latin music. Combining different cultures with a love for music, The Latin Jazz Conspiracy presents a variety of traditional and contemporary styles ranging from bolero, samba, cha-cha, salsa, bossa nova, Latin Jazz standards, and more. Artistry, energy, elegance, and world-class musicianship are what we do!

The group enjoys a unique position in the cultural make up of Hampton Roads and has quickly gained a reputation for their dynamic performances, paying homage to traditional Latin rhythms while advancing the art form through contemporary interpretations and original arrangements.

Whether you are a jazz aficionado, salsa dancer, or just an interested passer-by, come discover the sound that draws lovers of music dance and culture into the Latin Jazz Conspiracy!

Thank you to our sponsors for making this happen!

Suffolk Virginia Tourism

Suffolk News Herald Newspaper

Parr Funeral Home & Crematory

Real Country 101.7

Hackworth Printing