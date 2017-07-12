Latin Ballet of Virgina

Embark on a tour of Latin American dance with the Latin Ballet of Virginia. Learn more about the steps and history of dances like the Salsa, Merengue, and Bachata along with Flamenco and Capoeira. Discover the origin of these popular dances in this lively celebration of Latin America’s rich cultural heritage that is steeped in tradition, rhythm, music, and dance. Perfect for the whole family!
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110 View Map
