Las Vegas Review

Skip the chocolates and flowers this year - we have the perfect way for you to pamper your palate while enjoying the glitz and the glamour of a Las Vegas cabaret performance!

Whether you're coupled up or not, everyone should celebrate Valentine's Day and this dinner and live performance is sure to warm everyone's heart!

Peter Pavone was named the 2014 Las Vegas Tribute of Artist of the Year and he will be right here at James Charles!

Peter will be performing a host of great hits from all your favorites during his Las Vegas Tribute performance. Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond, George Strait, Tony Bennett, and many more! It's like the Rat Pack has come back to life, and like Las Vegas has come to Winchester!

Experience the classics like "New York, New York" and “Everybody Loves Somebody” the way they were meant to be: over a classy dinner with all the glitz of Las Vegas!

Each ticket includes a gourmet dinner, as well as admission into the event that will be all the talk of the town! Wine will be available for purchase. Make this Valentine's Day a memorable occasion with night out at James Charles.