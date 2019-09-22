Welcome country and gospel music legends Larry, Steve, and Rudy—The Gatlin Brothers to the Merchant Hall stage in a special Hylton Center EXTRA! performance. Their storybook careers began in the small town of Abilene, Texas in 1955, when Larry was 6, Steve was 4, and Rudy was 2. Inspired by gospel music, the brothers would sing for anyone who would listen, and for more than 60 years, they sang their way to the top of the charts and into the hearts of fans around the globe. The Grammy Award®-winning trio celebrates six decades of music and family with a new show, highlighting their raw, pure harmony honed after a lifetime of experiences as brothers and performers. They will also share hit songs from the past and give an inside look into the stories behind the songs.