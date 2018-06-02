Landscape Series: Indigenous Landscapes of Stratford Hall

Spend a morning exploring the landscapes of Stratford Hall as you learn about indigenous plants and their historic and modern uses.

The second event in our Landscape Series will begin with a 60 minute presentation on the diverse flora of Stratford by Helen Hamilton, master gardener and author. This will be followed by a guided hike through the Stratford Landscape by Harry Puffenbarger, local master naturalist. During the hike you will be guided through the forest and discover the plants and flowers featured during the presentation.

The 2018 Landscape series has been designed to deepen the public’s appreciation of the woodlands and fields at Stratford Hall.

Cost: adults – $10; children 6-12 – $5; children under 6 and Friends of Stratford – free.

Preregistration before Thursday, May 31 is strongly encouraged. Trekkers are reminded to wear appropriate shoes and outerwear as well as bring water and bug repellent.

For more information and to register, contact Jon Bachman, 804-493-1972 or jbachman@stratfordhall.org.