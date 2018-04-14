Landscape Series: Family Trek – The Spring Forest

Spend a morning exploring the forests of Stratford Hall as spring awakens flora and fauna from their winter sleep. Stratford Hall’s 2018 Landscape Series will kick off with a family adventure: Family Trek – The Spring Forest, featuring a 45 minute presentation in the duPont Library by local master naturalist Harry Puffenbarger who will then lead a hike through the Stratford landscape.

The 2018 Landscape series has been designed to deepen the public’s appreciation of the woodlands and fields at Stratford Hall through this informal yet informative family event.

Cost: adults – $10; children 6-12 – $5; children under 6 and Friends of Stratford – free.

Preregistration before April 11 is strongly encouraged. Trekkers are reminded to wear appropriate shoes and outerwear as well as bring water and bug repellent.

For more information and to register, contact Jon Bachman, 804-493-1972 or jbachman@stratfordhall.org