Landscape Series: Family Trek - The Spring Forest

Stratford Hall 483 Great House Road, Virginia 22558

Spend the morning enjoying the richness and beauty of summer as you accompany naturalists on a unique and expansive look at the plant, fungal, and animal life of Stratford Hall. Guests will hike the forests, meadows and water sources of Stratford during this causal yet informative experience.

Plan to bring along your camera and a backpack with snacks and drinks.

Cost: Adults 12 and up – $10

Children 11 and under – Free

Friends of Stratford members – Free

Preregistration is required on or before August 9. For more information and to register, contact Jon Bachman, 804-493-1972 orjbachman@stratfordhall.org.

Info
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
804-493-1972
