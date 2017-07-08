Lake Anne Plaza today announced the arrival of a new music festival featuring modern Americana tunes lakeside on the plaza. The Lake Anne Roots Music Festival will take place on Saturday, July 8th from 12:00-6:00 p.m. and will feature a variety of modern
roots music performers. The free festival will offer a full day of folk, bluegrass, blues, old time, and everything in between, paired with a pop-up
beer and wine garden. Original roots band The Woodshedders will headline the festival bringing their hard to classify Americana shape-shifters
sound to Lake Anne. The band has played in several notable festivals including the Red Wing Roots Music Festival, Deep Roots Mountain Revival,
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival, Mountain Stage New Song Fest, and the Kingman Island Bluegrass Festival.
The festival line up also includes:
12:00 p.m. - Catchin Toads
1:00 p.m. - Old Town Traditions
2:00 p.m. - Snakehead Run Jug Band
3:00 p.m. - Split String Soup
4:00 p.m. - Eli Pafumi
5:00 p.m. - The Woodshedders (Headliners)
The festival is sponsored by Lane Anne Merchants and the Reston Community Center. For the full schedule of events/times,
visit www.lakeanneplaza.com.
EVENT DETAILS
What: Lake Anne Roots Music Festival
When: Saturday, July 8, 2017
Where: Lake Anne Plaza (Waterfront) - 1609 Washington Plaza, Reston, VA 20190
Website: www.lakeanneplaza.com
Cost: Free
Weather: Rain or Shine
Social: Twitter/Instagram: @lakeanneplaza Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LakeAnnePlaza