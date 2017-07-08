Lake Anne Plaza today announced the arrival of a new music festival featuring modern Americana tunes lakeside on the plaza. The Lake Anne Roots Music Festival will take place on Saturday, July 8th from 12:00-6:00 p.m. and will feature a variety of modern

roots music performers. The free festival will offer a full day of folk, bluegrass, blues, old time, and everything in between, paired with a pop-up

beer and wine garden. Original roots band The Woodshedders will headline the festival bringing their hard to classify Americana shape-shifters

sound to Lake Anne. The band has played in several notable festivals including the Red Wing Roots Music Festival, Deep Roots Mountain Revival,

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival, Mountain Stage New Song Fest, and the Kingman Island Bluegrass Festival.

The festival line up also includes:

12:00 p.m. - Catchin Toads

1:00 p.m. - Old Town Traditions

2:00 p.m. - Snakehead Run Jug Band

3:00 p.m. - Split String Soup

4:00 p.m. - Eli Pafumi

5:00 p.m. - The Woodshedders (Headliners)

The festival is sponsored by Lane Anne Merchants and the Reston Community Center. For the full schedule of events/times,

visit www.lakeanneplaza.com.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Lake Anne Roots Music Festival

When: Saturday, July 8, 2017

Where: Lake Anne Plaza (Waterfront) - 1609 Washington Plaza, Reston, VA 20190

Website: www.lakeanneplaza.com

Cost: Free

Weather: Rain or Shine

Social: Twitter/Instagram: @lakeanneplaza Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LakeAnnePlaza