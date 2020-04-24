Ladybug Fund Wine Tasting and Silent Auction

Join us as we celebrate 20 years of raising funds to support children and youth in SOAR365 programs. We’ll have a wide variety of fine European and West Coast wines for tasting. World-class caterer Mosaic will feature culinary delights that pair nicely with our first-rate wine selections. Craft beer will be on tap from Midnight Brewery as well as live jazz by John Conley. And, you won’t want to miss our silent auction including a private wine dinner for 20 and other sought-after items!

You can also take your favorite wines home with you! Our pop-up Wine Cellar will be fully stocked with wines from renowned regions of the world. Or, you can start your own private bar if you win our “Barrel of Fun” raffle showcasing premium whiskey, gin, tequila and more!

For more information, please contact Edilia Bendel at 804-665-1240 or edilia.bendel@soar365.org.

Tickets: $95 per person, January – February 14

$100 per person, February 15-April 23

$110 per person, at the door on April 24